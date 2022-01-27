Lippes Mathias IP Pro, Ex-Mars Counsel Joins CBD Co. Board

By Sarah Jarvis (January 27, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- International CBD company Chill Brands Group announced Thursday that it has appointed a co-chair of Lippes Mathias' intellectual property team and former Greenberg Traurig LLP partner to its board of directors as an independent, non-executive director. Scott E. Thompson has served as counsel for brands including Philip Morris Cos., Colgate-Palmolive and GlaxoSmithKline, and he was most recently general counsel over intellectual property and marketing properties for Mars Inc. "I think Chill is onto something exciting, new, different, and will be in-demand in the consumer products world," Thompson told Law360 in an interview. Chill noted in its announcement that Thompson has nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS