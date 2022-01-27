Breyer's Most Important Writings About The Environment

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 27, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- Retiring Justice Stephen Breyer's influence on environmental law included an important recent ruling that broadened the Clean Water Act's scope, as well as opinions, dissents and concurrences addressing issues including cost-benefit analyses, environmental reviews and standing requirements. His appointment to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1994 worried some environmentalists, according to Robert Percival, a professor at the University of Maryland's Francis King Carey School of Law and director of its environmental law program. Percival said Justice Breyer's 1993 book "Breaking the Vicious Circle," which analyzed how the federal government regulated environmental risks, had some ideas that seemed to undermine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS