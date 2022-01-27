Climate Change Swells Crop Insurance Payouts, Report Says

By Ben Zigterman (January 27, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Crop insurance payouts for drought and excess precipitation have increased dramatically since 1995, according to an analysis released Thursday of U.S. Agriculture Department data from the Environmental Working Group, which is advocating for climate change-related reforms in Congress' next farm bill. In 1995, U.S. farmers received about $325 million in indemnities for drought and $685 million for excess moisture, according to the analysis. By 2020, those figures increased to $1.65 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively. "We saw that between 1995 and 2020, drought and excess moisture were the two biggest causes of loss that triggered those payments, and they triggered over...

