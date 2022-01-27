Biden Nominates 6 US Attys, From New England To Alaska

By Sameer Rao (January 27, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has announced the nomination of four current prosecutors and two former ones to lead U.S. attorney's offices in the districts of New Hampshire, Alaska, Utah, Connecticut, Montana and New Mexico. The lawyers are the latest among 43 Biden U.S. attorney nominees, according to the White House. Their nominations are part of the administration's broader push "to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place since 2020 — putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday....

