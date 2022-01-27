Biden At His Side, Justice Breyer Announces Retirement

By James Arkin (January 27, 2022, 12:42 PM EST) -- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joined President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to formally announce his retirement, kicking off a rush among Democrats to confirm a new member of the court to replace the oldest serving justice. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer held up a copy of the Constitution as he announced his retirement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Biden called the announcement by the long-serving justice "a bittersweet day." "I'm here today to express the nation's gratitude to Justice Stephen Breyer for his remarkable career of public service...

