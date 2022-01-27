Edelson, Ex-Girardi Attys Can Post Separate Financial Charts

By Lauraann Wood (January 27, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge probing contempt liability over Thomas V. Girardi's misappropriation of $2 million said Thursday that he'll accept separate charts reflecting certain Girardi & Keese accounts' cash flow, after learning a dispute arose over how to present the information to the court. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin initially requested a joint submission from Edelson PC and former Girardi & Keese attorneys Keith Griffin and David Lira following a December contempt proceeding, hoping the information would help outline the amount of settlement money Girardi's now-defunct firm could have paid to Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash clients had he learned...

