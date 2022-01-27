CPSC Approves New Crib Mattress Safety Rule

By Jonathan Capriel (January 27, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced it will impose new standards for infant mattresses used in cribs and play yards, responding to nearly 500 baby injuries over the past decade. By fall this year, manufacturers will be required to correct several design issues in their crib mattresses and after-market mattresses that resulted in a number of asphyxiation and suffocation deaths, the agency said Wednesday. From January 2010 to April 2021, nearly 139 deaths and 355 nonfatal injuries were tied to baby beds. The agency said some infant beds are overly soft, which can cause suffocation, and some have caused...

