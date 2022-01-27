GenCanna Trustee Wants $50K Back From Hemp Group

By Sam Reisman (January 27, 2022, 8:24 PM EST) -- The trustee overseeing the wind-down of bankrupt hemp company GenCanna has filed a new complaint in Kentucky federal court seeking to claw back $50,000 the company purportedly paid to trade advocacy group Hemp Industries Association. In a complaint filed Tuesday, trustee Oxford Restructuring Advisors says the Washington state-based HIA received a wire transfer of $50,000 from the CBD manufacturer formerly known as GenCanna Global USA in 2019, at a time when it was insolvent. The trustee alleges it sent two demand letters to the HIA in June and September seeking a return of the $50,000 transfer, both of which were unanswered....

