Pa. Worker Claims He Was Fired For Medical Pot Use

By Katryna Perera (January 28, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania medical marijuana patient has sued his former employer in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging he was wrongfully terminated after his status as a medical marijuana cardholder was revealed. Thomas Berrier filed his complaint on Tuesday against Valley Proteins Inc., a Virginia-based company that provides services for collecting, rendering, and recycling animal processing and supermarket waste streams across the country. Berrier was employed at the company's Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, location as a second shift supervisor. Up until his alleged wrongful termination, Berrier had worked for Valley Proteins for three years and "was a hard-working employee who performed his job well," according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS