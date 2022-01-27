Breyer Retiring As Supreme Court Lurches Right

By Jimmy Hoover (January 27, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the U.S. Supreme Court at a time when his conservative colleagues on the bench seem intent on dismantling landmark precedents on abortion, affirmative action and the administrative state, to name a few. Can his successor preserve his liberal legacy? A former congressional staffer, Justice Breyer is known as a pragmatic thinker who considers the real-world consequences of his judicial decisions. That goes for his life decisions as well. "Breyer is 83 years old," said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. "Breyer knows that there is a Democratic president and...

