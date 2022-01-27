SEC Calls Out Private Fund Advisers' Fee, Disclosure Lapses

By Al Barbarino (January 27, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday highlighted a list of failures it says were committed by private fund advisers over a five-year examination period, including botched fee calculations, overcharges and a host of disclosure lapses. The alleged violations included failures to follow fee practices described in fund disclosures, misleading disclosures regarding performance and marketing, and insufficient due diligence when scoping out new private funds to invest in. "This risk alert is intended to assist private fund advisers in reviewing and enhancing their compliance programs, and also to provide investors with information concerning private fund adviser deficiencies," the agency said....

