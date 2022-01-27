Ann Taylor Parent Cuts Liability Releases Out Of Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (January 27, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- Ascena Retail Group Inc. proposed an amended Chapter 11 plan Thursday in Virginia bankruptcy court that excises the nonconsensual third-party releases that led a local district court judge to vacate its plan confirmation order earlier this month. In its filings, the debtor said it will eliminate the controversial releases the district court called "shocking" in their breadth and will seek confirmation of the amended plan in March with the intention of not disturbing other facets of the plan. "By this motion, the reorganized debtors seek to implement the narrow mandate of the district court set forth in the remand order while...

