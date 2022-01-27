Fla. Senate Lets Businesses Seek Damages Over Local Laws

By Nathan Hale (January 27, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Florida Senate pushed through approval of a controversial bill Thursday that would give businesses a cause of action to sue local governments for monetary damages if they can prove newly enacted ordinances have had enough of an adverse impact on their bottom lines. Senate Bill 620 sponsor Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, drew praise from across the aisle for agreeing to listen to various interests' concerns and make significant changes to his legislation, which he asserted will help end a recent wave of local preemption bills in the Florida Legislature. But critics still decried the measure as likely to overly...

