EU Seeks To End Duplicate Insurance Investment Disclosures

By Najiyya Budaly (January 28, 2022, 11:29 AM GMT) -- Europe's insurance regulator proposed solutions on Friday to streamline the disclosures that investment companies are required to make to clients wanting to put money into packaged products that include insurance policies, as the bloc aims to enhance consumer protection. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has set out ways to address duplicate disclosure rules for finance firms issuing insurance-based investment products, referred to as IBIPs. The insurance products offer a payment to the investors upon maturity, which is dependent on changes in the market, according to the EU's Insurance Distribution Directive. The rulebook was introduced in 2018 to improve professional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS