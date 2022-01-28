Euro Banknote Counterfeiting Hits Historic Low, Says ECB

By Irene Madongo (January 28, 2022, 4:12 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank reported on Friday that euro banknote counterfeiting had hit a record low in 2021, but urged vigilance even though there is "little likelihood" of an individual being handed fake cash. Figures from the eurozone's central bank show that in 2021, 12 counterfeit banknotes were detected for every 1 million genuine notes in circulation, which is below the previous record low of 17 fakes per million in 2020. The third-lowest level is 22 counterfeits per million in 2002, and the hightest level on record came in 2009, when 64 fake notes per million were genuine. The ECB said...

