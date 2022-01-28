PTAB Clears Nasdaq To Seek Director Review Of Axed IP

By Britain Eakin (January 28, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has granted six requests for rehearing from Nasdaq, which is trying to undo wins by Miami International Holdings Inc. invalidating dozens of claims across six Nasdaq electronic trading patents, saying it can seek director review under the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex decision. The PTAB handed down the decisions on Thursday, more than two years after Nasdaq Inc. and subsidiaries Nasdaq ISE LLC and FTEN Inc. filed the rehearing requests in 2019 in response to the board holding in six covered business method reviews that the invalidated claims were abstract. Part of the reason the board's decisions took...

