Feds Say Health Care Execs Fixed Wages Amid Pandemic

By Ivan Moreno (January 28, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- Operators of four Maine home health care agencies were indicted Friday on allegations that they conspired to fix pay rates in order to avoid competing with each other for workers during the pandemic. Prosecutors also allege the defendants agreed to not poach each other's workers and threatened to file a complaint with the state against another agency that had raised the pay for personal support specialists, who provide care for patients at home. The four companies, which are not named in the indictment, all provided services in the Portland, Maine, area. The defendants — Faysal Kalayaf Manahe, Yaser Aali, Ammar Alkinani...

