Hong Kong Fines Citi's Asia Unit $45M For Misleading Clients

By Charlie Innis (January 28, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- Hong Kong's securities and futures market regulator said Friday it has hit Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. with an HK$348.25 million (roughly $45 million) fine for misleading clients in its cash equities business. The Citi unit had mislabeled indications of interest, or IOIs, in stocks to encourage clients to inquire with the company on potential trades and had also misrepresented information on the nature of certain trades between 2008 and 2018, according to the Securities and Futures Commission's announcement. The SFC said "serious lapses and deficiencies" in the company's managerial oversight and internal controls allowed the "pervasive dishonest behavior" to continue....

