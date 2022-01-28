GOP Senator Rips 'Omissions' In Biden Fed Picks' Paperwork

By Jon Hill (January 28, 2022, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Senate Banking Committee's top Republican on Friday slammed Federal Reserve candidates Sarah Bloom Raskin and Lisa Cook over what he described as serious "omissions" in their nominee paperwork, pointing to past public comments and writings that he said they failed to initially disclose. In a statement, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said his staff identified a number of materials left out of questionnaires returned to the committee earlier this month by Raskin and Cook, whom President Joe Biden has tapped to join the Fed's board as supervision vice chair and governor, respectively. Although the two have since amended their responses with...

