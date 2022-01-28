2nd Circ. Repeals Finding $40K Atty Fee Resulted In 'Windfall'

By Khorri Atkinson (January 28, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday vacated a district court ruling that halved a law firm's attorney fee request in a Social Security disability case, saying the amount in question does not constitute a "windfall" because it was well-earned. A three-judge panel criticized U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron's September 2020 finding that the $40,170 fee Binder & Binder LLP requested for work performed on a contingent basis was "unreasonable," and it vacated the reduced award of $19,350 the judge had said adequately compensates the firm. Judge Aaron had taken issue with the firm's de facto hourly rate of $1,556.98 charged for...

