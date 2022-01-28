Cannabis Bill Roundup: SAFE Banking Gets Another Shot

By Sam Reisman (January 28, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A bipartisan federal bill to expand the cannabis industry's access to banking will get another shot in Washington, while Mississippi lawmakers have sent a medical cannabis legalization bill to the governor. Here are the major legislative developments in cannabis reform from the past week. On Capitol Hill, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., on Friday announced that he would be introducing his SAFE Banking legislation into a massive trade package currently in the U.S. House of Representatives. "Cannabis-related businesses — big and small — are in desperate need of access to capital and the banking system in order to operate in an efficient,...

