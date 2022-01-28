Elliott To Sell $373M Stake In Former Target Bank Of East Asia

By Benjamin Horney (January 28, 2022, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Bank of East Asia said Friday that it would buy back nearly $373 million worth of shares owned by activist Elliott Investment Management in a transaction that may mark the conclusion of a yearslong tussle between the two sides. Under the terms of the off-market transaction, Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd. will repurchase 8.43% of its total issued shares from Elliott for total consideration of HK$2.904 billion ($372.6 million), according to a statement. Once the deal has been completed, Bank of East Asia intends to cancel the Elliott shares, which will result in the percentage interest of all...

