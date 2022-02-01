BREAKING: Selendy & Gay Elevates 2 Leaders To Name Partner

By Marco Poggio (February 1, 2022, 8:30 AM EST) -- Litigation boutique Selendy & Gay PLLC will elevate founding co-managing partners Jennifer Selendy and David Elsberg to name partners and become Selendy Gay Elsberg PLLC, the New York-based firm said Tuesday. The two new name partners will join Faith Gay and Philippe Selendy, with "Selendy" representing both Philippe and Jennifer Selendy, who are married to each other. The name change will be effective Feb. 14, the firm said in a statement. Seasoned litigator Maria Ginzburg will become the new managing partner of the firm. "Our remarkable growth trajectory would not be possible without the leadership and consistently excellent courtroom results obtained...

