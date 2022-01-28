14 Attys Depart Boies Schiller's London Office

By Steven Lerner (January 28, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP confirmed on Friday that 14 attorneys, including managing partner Natasha Harrison, have departed its London office. Partners Tracey Dovaston, William Hooker, Fiona Huntriss, Neil Pigott and Matt Getz are among the confirmed attorneys that have left the global law firm. "We wish our former colleagues well as they embark on the next phase of their careers," a Boies Schiller spokesperson told Law360 Pulse. "As for BSF, we are committed to our London office, which means identifying and bringing in new talent to supplement our existing strengths, but also cultivating a London presence that is better integrated with...

