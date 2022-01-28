Crypto Attys On SEC's Treasury Markets Rule: 'Pay Attention'

By Elise Hansen (January 28, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's newly proposed rules for alternative trading systems involved in trading government securities could reach a surprising target: cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized finance projects, attorneys told Law360. The SEC on Wednesday proposed rules that, in name at least, would apply to systems that trade Treasuries and other government securities. But some definitions contained in the proposal are so expansive that they could pull in players in the digital-asset space, said Sarah Heaton Concannon, a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. "The rule itself on its face is limited to Treasuries and other government securities,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS