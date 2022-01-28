IP Hires: Calfee Halter, Greenspoon Marder, Chill Brands

By Tiffany Hu (January 28, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A four-person intellectual property team has joined Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP, and a former Mars Inc. general counsel has been appointed to international CBD company Chill Brands Group's board of directors. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Calfee Halter Michael J. Medley Todd E. Behrens Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP announced that it has added four intellectual property attorneys, including two partners, to its Cleveland office, from the boutique firm Medley Behrens & Lewis LLC. Partners Michael J. Medley and Todd E. Behrens, senior attorney Philip G. Ammar and associate Thomas R. Irwin joined Calfee Halter...

