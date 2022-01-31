Ex-Manhattan DA To Head Baker McKenzie Cyber Practice

By Anna Sanders (January 31, 2022, 6:00 AM EST) -- Former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. joined Baker McKenzie on Monday as a New York partner and global chair of the BigLaw shop's cyber and data security practice after more than a decade in public office, the firm said. Vance will also be a member of Baker McKenzie's North American litigation and government enforcement practice and its global compliance and investigations group, where he said he plans to leverage his experience managing sprawling criminal probes and one of the largest and most prominent prosecutorial offices in the country. "Baker McKenzie was really a natural continuation of the kind of work...

