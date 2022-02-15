8th Circ. Focuses On Civil Authority Coverage In Virus Appeal

By Shawn Rice (February 15, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit judge asked the operator of sub sandwich restaurants and a State Auto Insurance unit during oral arguments Tuesday whether the requirements for civil authority coverage were met when the restaurants had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Circuit Judge Duane Benton asked questions during oral arguments that focused on if there was physical loss to nearby property that would trigger civil authority coverage for Planet Sub during COVID-19 shutdowns. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) U.S. Circuit Judge Duane Benton focused on whether Planet Sub Holdings Inc. — operator of the restaurants in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma — had civil authority coverage...

