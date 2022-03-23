What Cos. Can Glean From Early Cyber Policy Cases

By Daniel Healy (March 23, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT) -- While there are a relatively large number of insurance coverage cases addressing loss from cyberattacks on a policyholder, relatively few of the publicly reported disputes involve dedicated cyber insurance policies. Most disputes to date involve commercial general liability policies, crime policies, errors and omissions policies, and other, non-cyber-specific insurance policies. A handful of cases have involved dedicated cyber insurance policies. As many of those cases have settled, and others remain unresolved, the case law so far presents more questions than answers. Many of the provisions of cyber insurance policies have not been analyzed or ruled upon by courts. The case law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS