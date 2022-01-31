Miami Law Scholarship Honors Atty Killed In Condo Collapse

By Madison Arnold (January 31, 2022, 3:03 PM EST) -- A young Reed Smith LLP associate who died in the Surfside condominium collapse last year is being honored with a new University of Miami School of Law scholarship. Nicole "Nicky" Langesfeld was an attorney in the firm's insurance recovery group when she died in the collapse of Champlain Towers in Miami suburb of Surfside, according to a university fundraising page. Now with the help of the firm, the law school is providing a scholarship in her name that will begin benefiting students in the fall. "Nicky was, above all else, intelligent, gregarious, engaging and an extremely hard worker," Hugh Lumpkin, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS