Gulf Oil Leasing Annulment Puts Climate Crisis Upfront

By Clark Mindock (January 28, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The revocation of a massive oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico may prove to be a powerful legal precedent in the fight against fossil fuel extraction, according to experts who say the decision puts climate change at the center of questions about the environmental impacts of those sales. The decision by D.C. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to vacate Lease Sale 257 — considered the largest sale of offshore oil and gas resources in U.S. history — hinged on a finding that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management failed to take into account the full impact of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS