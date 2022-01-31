Health Care Software Co. Says Rival Poached Workers, Data

By Jasmin Jackson (January 31, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A software developer for emergency medical services has slammed its competitor with a trade secrets suit in Minnesota federal court, arguing it poached a client and several employees to gain insider knowledge for a rival EMS platform. In a complaint filed Friday, EMS software maker ImageTrend Inc. said competitor Locality Media Inc., also known as First Due, and four former employees swiped trade secrets, such as customer contact lists and strategic business plans, to build a competing platform for fire rescue management. According to ImageTrend, First Due also encouraged the recruited workers to reverse engineer Image Trend's EMS software, Elite, to...

