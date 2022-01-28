Colo. Senate Unanimously OKs Extending Sourcing Exception

By Sanjay Talwani (January 28, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Colorado Senate voted unanimously Friday to push back the expiration date of a sales tax exception allowing small retailers to source sales to their business location regardless of where the products or services are received. H.B. 1027, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, would delay from Feb. 1 to Oct. 1 the repeal of the exception, available to retailers with retail sales of less than $100,000. The bill passed the Senate on third reading by a vote of 33-0, with two lawmakers absent, after previously passing the House unanimously. It goes next to the governor. --Additional reporting by Asha Glover....

