Gig Economy Insurtech Sets Up Lloyd's Syndicate

By Martin Croucher (January 31, 2022, 3:46 PM GMT) -- An insurance technology business has said it has received approval to set up a Lloyd's of London syndicate to offer products to gig economy platforms and tech companies. MIC Global, which is based in New York, said on Friday that it has received acceptance from Lloyd's to launch the new syndicate, which will be run by Asta Managing Agency Ltd., a London-based third-party managing agent at the specialist market. The new syndicate will sell "micro-insurance" products to gig economy platforms, including Uber and Airbnb, in the U.K. and internationally. Insurtech businesses rely primarily on data and machine learning to aid in underwriting. ...

