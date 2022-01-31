UK Plans New Legislation To Ditch Existing EU Regulations

By Najiyya Budaly (January 31, 2022, 10:38 AM GMT) -- The government announced plans on Monday for a "Brexit Freedoms Bill" that it said will make it easier to strip away remaining European Union rules and which includes an "ambitious approach" to streamlining financial services regulation. The "Brexit Freedoms Bill" will ease the regulatory burden for businesses and contribute to supporting the economy, the government has said. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The prime minister, Boris Johnson, said he will bring forward plans for new legislation that will cut £1 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of red tape for businesses in Britain. The proposed rule changes will ensure that EU regulation that has been...

