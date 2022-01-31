Gov't Accused Of Dragging Feet On Russian Laundering

By Najiyya Budaly (January 31, 2022, 4:49 PM GMT) -- The government is failing to successfully combat Russian money laundering in London by not prioritizing an economic crime bill and continuing to attract oligarchs with "golden visas," lawmakers said on Monday. William Wallace, a Liberal Democrat peer, called on the government in the House of Lords to provide the country's crime-fighting agencies with the tools to tackle intelligence threats from Russia. The government announced a bill to fight economic crime in 2019, but lawmakers in the Lords and Commons fear that the plans have been scrapped amid the departure from government of the anti-fraud minister. The proposed bill is aimed at improving policies to...

