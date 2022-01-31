Pensions Ombudsman Sets Up Fraud Unit To Probe Trustees

By Martin Croucher (January 31, 2022, 12:57 PM GMT) -- The Pensions Ombudsman has said it has created a unit to investigate trustees of retirement savings plans where it suspects staff retirement funds have been misappropriated and other serious breaches of trust. The dispute resolution body said on Friday that the so-called Pensions Dishonesty Unit would "hold wrongdoers responsible" and ensure that money was returned to pension savers as it clamps down on fraudulent behavior in the sector. The ombudsman set up the department after a string of high-profile disputes, including one in 2020 in which the former boss of a British motorbike manufacturer, Norton Motorcycles Holdings Ltd., was ordered by the ombudsman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS