Gov't Sets Out Long-Awaited 'Pensions Dashboard' Timetable

By Martin Croucher (January 31, 2022, 2:29 PM GMT) -- The government set out a new timetable on Monday for the introduction of online pension portals that will reunite savers with their lost retirement savings pots. The Department for Work and Pensions has launched a consultation over when retirement schemes will be required to provide data about their members to the new so-called dashboards. The project will eventually allow people to see all their pensions plans in one place online. The consultation said that the U.K.'s largest pension schemes will be required to upload their members' data to the project between April 2023 and September 2024, while midsized retirement plans will have from...

