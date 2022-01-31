£5.6M Laundered Cash Linked To Azeri Politician Forfeited

By Najiyya Budaly (January 31, 2022, 1:48 PM GMT) -- Millions of pounds from an Azerbaijan money laundering scheme have been seized following an investigation by the National Crime Agency, the authority said on Monday, as a court in London found that transfer documents for bank accounts were "entirely fictitious." The NCA said there was overwhelming evidence that business invoices and contracts for shell companies that operated in Estonia and Latvia "​​were produced in order to mask the underlying money laundering activities of those orchestrating the accounts." Judge John Zani allowed a forfeiture order at Westminster Magistrates' Court to retrieve £5.6 million ($7.5 million) being held in U.K. accounts belonging to...

