BlackBerry To Sell Mobile, Messaging Patents For $600M

By Tiffany Hu (January 31, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- BlackBerry said Monday it is selling patents covering mobile technology for $600 million to a company that was specifically formed to acquire the company's patent assets. Catapult IP Innovations Inc. will acquire BlackBerry's legacy patents covering mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking, the company said in a statement. In return, BlackBerry will receive $450 million cash and a promissory note for $150 million at closing, as well as a license back to the patents in question, according to the statement. The deal will not involve patents that are "essential to BlackBerry's core business operations," nor will it impact customers' use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS