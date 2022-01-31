4 Firms Assemble $16.5B Go-Private Deal For Citrix Systems

By Benjamin Horney (January 31, 2022, 8:20 AM EST) -- Elliott Management Corp. and Vista Equity Partners have agreed to buy cloud computing company Citrix Systems Inc. for about $16.5 billion, including debt, the companies said Monday, in an agreement built by four law firms. Citrix will no longer trade publicly after the $16.5 billion deal and will be combined with Tibco, a software company. (iStock) Under the terms of the transaction, Elliott's private equity business, Evergreen Coast Capital, is teaming with tech-focused private equity shop Vista to pay $104 per share for Citrix, according to a statement. That represents a premium of 24% over the Citrix closing price on Dec....

