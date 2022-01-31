Crypto Exchange FTX Hits $32B Valuation In Series C

By Charlie Innis (January 31, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- FTX Trading Ltd., the parent company of global cryptocurrency and nonfungible token trading platform FTX.com, said Monday it bagged $400 million and vaulted to a $32 billion valuation in its latest funding round. The now-closed Series C included investors Temasek, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Insight Partners, among others. It is the third fundraise run by the Bahamas-based FTX.com in the last six months, and the crypto exchange's valuation ballooned by 75% in that period, according to the announcement. FTX's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in the announcement that the crypto exchange has raised close to $2...

