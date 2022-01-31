CFTC Rules Don't Address Crypto, Trading Adviser Says

By Elise Hansen (January 31, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- A commodity trading adviser accused of fraudulent digital-asset sales hit back against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's lawsuit on Monday, saying the agency doesn't have jurisdiction over the alleged $1.6 million fraud involving a cryptocurrency. Fintech Investment Group Inc., its principal and related entity Compcoin LLC asked a Florida federal court to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction. The CFTC failed to allege that digital asset Compcoin was a commodity, or that there were any foreign-exchange transactions associated with Compcoin or the other two defendants, they said. Fintech Investment Group also argued that the legal standard applied by the CFTC in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS