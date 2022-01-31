Boutique Of Veteran Dem. Litigator Bumps Associate Pay

By Emily Lever (January 31, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Boutique D.C. firm Elias Law Group LLP on Monday became the latest firm to dole out higher salaries to its associates, according to news reports. The firm, which was formed in September 2021 by attorneys previously with Perkins Coie LLP's political law practice group, has jumped on the raise trend kicked off earlier this month by Milbank LLP, according to a firmwide memo obtained by legal blog Above The Law. Elias associates will now start at $215,000 per year, with the scale going up to $385,000 a year for associates with eight or more years of seniority. "We are committed to attracting...

