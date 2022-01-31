FERC Wrongly Relicensed Exelon Hydro Dam, DC Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (January 31, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- A 50-year Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license renewal for a Maryland dam inappropriately sidestepped the Clean Water Act, according to conservation groups that have asked the D.C. Circuit to toss the approval. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation Inc., Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and ShoreRivers said Friday it is necessary to toss the approvals for the Exelon Corp. dam because it allows for the continued presence of environmentally degrading conditions including dangerous sediment and nutrient buildup, which can wreak ecological devastation during major storm events. The environmental groups say that while FERC isn't directly tasked with administering the CWA, it is still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS