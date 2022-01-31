EU Probes Fashion Biz For Cross-Border Sales Restrictions

By Bryan Koenig (January 31, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- European Union antitrust officials said Monday that they're investigating fashion house Pierre Cardin and its largest European licensee, German menswear company Ahlers AG, for allegedly restricting cross-border sales. The European Commission intimated that Ahlers was the German garments firms hit with so-called dawn raids (the commission prefers "unannounced inspections") in June out of a concern that EU antitrust laws were being violated. Authorities added some color to those concerns in Monday's announcement. They noted that Pierre Cardin licenses its trademark for fashion house products and that Ahlers, which describes itself as "a leading listed manufacturer of men's fashion in Europe" and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS