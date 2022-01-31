Biden Gets Another 9th Circ. Pick With Hurwitz's Senior Status

By James Arkin (January 31, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- Ninth Circuit Judge Andrew D. Hurwitz informed the White House on Friday he will take senior status this summer and upon confirmation of his successor, giving President Joe Biden another seat to fill on the largest federal appellate court. Judge Hurwitz's decision comes a decade after he was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by voice vote in the Senate. His move marks the sixth opening on the Ninth Circuit for Biden, with the president's first four nominees to the court already confirmed. In a letter to Biden on Friday, Judge Hurwitz said he intended to move to senior status...

