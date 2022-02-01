FTC Urged To Ramp Up Efforts In Pursuing COVID-19 Fraud

By Christopher Cole (February 1, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- Lawmakers pressed the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to accelerate efforts to go after fraud and price-gouging tied to fake, hyped-up or overpriced COVID-19 cures, treatments and preventive products sweeping the U.S. In a Senate hearing on coronavirus pandemic fraud, the legislators asked why the FTC was not bringing more cases under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act, which enacted in late 2020 in response to attempts to profiteer from the public health crisis. COVID-19 scams come in many forms, including counterfeit N-95 masks and hand sanitizers, fake treatments, jacked-up prices for COVID tests, bogus testing services, and fraudulent attempts to rake in...

