Eversheds Sutherland Adds Ex-Fried Frank Tax Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 1, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland announced Monday it has added a former Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP tax attorney as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. Xenia J.L. Garofalo will work in Eversheds Sutherland's federal tax practice. She had worked in her old firm's corporate transactional tax practice, Eversheds Sutherland said, and will focus her work on corporate, fund and partnership taxation. In an interview with Law360 on Tuesday, Garofalo said the expertise of the firm's tax practice is what attracted her to make the move from Fried Frank, with Eversheds Sutherland's tax-focused practice consistently receiving national recognition as a leading...

