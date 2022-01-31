SEC Reinstates Ex-Logitech Exec After Accounting Scandal

By Al Barbarino (January 31, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- An ex-Logitech acting controller who was at the center of an alleged accounting scandal at the computer electronics company has a green light from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resume preparing and reviewing public companies' financial statements. The agency on Friday approved the application from Jennifer Wolf to resume the activities after suspending her from doing so in an April 2019 settlement order, according to an order issued Friday. Her suspension was related to the alleged role she played in submitting false or misleading revenue reports more than a decade ago as acting controller for Logitech, which in 2016 agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS